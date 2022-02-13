Joint legislative committee plans to address staffing, inclement weather policies for long-term care facilities

Few answers

In its statement, Principle did not say what health issues the two residents who died may have had, nor did it discuss the conditions of the two residents who were taken to hospitals in critical condition, one to High Point Medical Center and the other to Thomasville Medical Center.

Autopsies are being done at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on the residents who died.

Principle said its medical director “has indicated the deaths were medically unrelated to any staffing issues caused by the winter storm. The families were notified by our staff at the time of death.”

The statement did not say how the medical director came to that determination.

Principle also said “All of our residents are currently receiving the medical care and support they need.”

The company said that the deaths of two residents in Thomasville were “mischaracterized.”

“It has been implied that the deaths of these residents were discovered when EMS crews arrived at the facility on Sunday evening. That is not accurate.