Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of Rev. Billy Graham, is moved from intensive-care unit as he continues getting treatment for COVID-19

Jonathan Lotz, a COVID-19 patient and grandson of the late Rev. Billy Graham, was moved out of a hospital's intensive-care unit Wednesday night, his mother said on her Facebook page.

"Praise God! Praise our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God!," Anne Graham Lotz wrote. "Jonathan has just been moved out of ICU. Now he begins rehab!!"

Since Wednesday, Anne Graham Lotz's Facebook post has attracted 103,000 likes, 23,000 shares and 24,000 comments.

Jonathan Lotz was being treated for COVID-19 at an unidentified hospital, his mother wrote in a Facebook post last Saturday. She urged people to pray for her son's recovery.

Lotz, an ordained minister, directs Jonathan Lotz Ministries in Clemmons and has preached around North Carolina and the country, his website says.

Anne Graham Lotz is the founder and president of AnGeL Ministries in Raleigh.

Helen George, Anne Graham's executive assistant, declined to comment further about Jonathan Lotz's condition or identify the hospital where he's being treated, saying that his family wants to maintain its privacy.

Jonathan Lotz is one of three adult children of Anne Graham Lotz and the late Danny Lotz.