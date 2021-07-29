 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of Rev. Billy Graham, is moved from intensive-care unit as he continues getting treatment for COVID-19
0 Comments
top story

Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of Rev. Billy Graham, is moved from intensive-care unit as he continues getting treatment for COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jonathan Lotz

Jonathan Lotz, an ordained minister, directs Jonathan Lotz Ministries in Clemmons and has preached around North Carolina and the country, his website says. Lotz is one of three adult children of Anne Graham Lotz, the daughter of the Rev. Billy Graham. 

 photo courtesy Jonathan Lotz

Jonathan Lotz, a COVID-19 patient and grandson of the late Rev. Billy Graham, was moved out of a hospital's intensive-care unit Wednesday night, his mother said on her Facebook page.

"Praise God! Praise our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God!," Anne Graham Lotz wrote. "Jonathan has just been moved out of ICU. Now he begins rehab!!"

Since Wednesday, Anne Graham Lotz's Facebook post has attracted 103,000 likes, 23,000 shares and 24,000 comments.

Jonathan Lotz was being treated for COVID-19 at an unidentified hospital, his mother wrote in a Facebook post last Saturday. She urged people to pray for her son's recovery.

The assistant dean of the Columbia University School of Nursing says there needs to be a "multifactorial" approach when trying to convince people to get vaccinated.

Lotz, an ordained minister, directs Jonathan Lotz Ministries in Clemmons and has preached around North Carolina and the country, his website says.

Anne Graham Lotz is the founder and president of AnGeL Ministries in Raleigh.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Helen George, Anne Graham's executive assistant, declined to comment further about Jonathan Lotz's condition or identify the hospital where he's being treated, saying that his family wants to maintain its privacy.

Jonathan Lotz is one of three adult children of Anne Graham Lotz and the late Danny Lotz.

He worked for his grandfather from 1994 to 2002 doing advance work before his large-scale crusades, according to an interview with The Winston-Salem Journal. In addition to his ministry work, he also managed a Chick-fil-A in Clemmons, the Journal reported in 2018. Lotz lived in Mocksville, the Journal said at the time.

He is a cancer survivor, according to a story in Forsyth Family magazine.

The Rev. Billy Graham, a Charlotte native, became one of the most famous American evangelical ministers during his life. He died in 2018 when he was 99.

Anne Graham Lotz is one of his five children.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News