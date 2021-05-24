Jordan Lee, 6½, walks his Winston-Salem neighborhood to make sure trash and garbage are in proper bins. 'It's his passion,' his mom says

“He’s so serious about it, and with such a good attitude,” said Tom Malinzak, a neighbor who looks forward to seeing Jordan make his rounds. “It’s important to him,

Encouraging an interest

A subtext to all of this, touched on by Ronnie Lee while following Jordan on the route Wednesday, has to do with the dignity of work and respect for anyone breaking their backs to put food on the table.

“People can make a living in a lot of different ways. There's money to be made,” he said. "It's how you do your job no matter what it is."

An upside from the pandemic, one of the few, is that fresh light was shone on “essential” workers and the definition expanded to include truck drivers and grocery store workers. It may not have translated yet to increased wages but that day might not be far off.

Worth noting, too, is that fact that Lee and Kessler have encouraged Jordan’s curiosity, nurtured it and recognized it for what it really is: a way to learn about the big, wide world.

He even has his own YouTube channel where he talks trash.

“Why not?” Kessler said. “It makes him happy.”