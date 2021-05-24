Jordan Lee, 6½, walks his Winston-Salem neighborhood to make sure trash and garbage are in proper bins. 'It's his passion,' his mom says

Every Wednesday, Jordan Lee — 6½, he’s quick to note — walks a loop in his neighborhood with his parents, tugging mobile trash bins bigger than he is to the curb.
Over and over and over again, he marches (with permission) up driveways into side and backyards to do his neighbors a solid.
He’ll repeat the trip for the recycling container and then peer into trash bins to make absolutely certain that nothing recyclable winds up in the landfill.
He’s doing a good deed, of course; that’s part of the reason for his weekly rounds. But the bigger reason is that Jordan is truly interested in waste management and recycling. He knows why it matters, the impact on the planet and best practices.
Many kids his age might dream of playing in the NFL, becoming doctors, lawyers or teachers. They’re obsessed with video-games or Pokemon. Jordan likes trash.
“It’s his passion,” said Ronnie Lee, Jordan’s dad. “It’s part of the fun of being a little boy. Becoming interested in something and then learning all about it.”
Big business
Garbage, whether you realize it or not, is big business in these United States.
Municipal solid waste — the stuff that goes to the curb in various forms — adds up to 292.4 million tons, 4.9 pounds per person.
Every single day.
Of that, according to the data mined annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 25% is recycled. Another 8.5% is composted.
Locally, per stats cited by the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department in the city budget, some 1,680 pounds of trash are generated each year for every man, woman and child in Forsyth County.
Dealing with all that isn't cheap.
Environmental health — sanitation, stormwater management and water/sewer service — accounted for $170.3 million of the city’s $470.6 million 2020-21 budget, some 36%. Police and fire, by comparison, accounted for 24%.
Trash matters. And nobody is more aware of that than a 6 ½-year old boy who’s fascinated by the process.
“It’s his passion,” said Vicki Kessler, his mother. “He’ll watch YouTube videos about trash and recycling programs in other cities and countries.”
Jordan’s obsession started in preschool at Forsyth Country Day when he was tabbed by a teacher to help with recycling.
He started by collecting toy garbage trucks and expanded his interest as he grew older. He’d greet the city trucks as they rumbled up the street to the point where drivers would honk their horns when they saw.
“He’s so serious about it, and with such a good attitude,” said Tom Malinzak, a neighbor who looks forward to seeing Jordan make his rounds. “It’s important to him,
Encouraging an interest
A subtext to all of this, touched on by Ronnie Lee while following Jordan on the route Wednesday, has to do with the dignity of work and respect for anyone breaking their backs to put food on the table.
“People can make a living in a lot of different ways. There's money to be made,” he said. "It's how you do your job no matter what it is."
An upside from the pandemic, one of the few, is that fresh light was shone on “essential” workers and the definition expanded to include truck drivers and grocery store workers. It may not have translated yet to increased wages but that day might not be far off.
Worth noting, too, is that fact that Lee and Kessler have encouraged Jordan’s curiosity, nurtured it and recognized it for what it really is: a way to learn about the big, wide world.
He even has his own YouTube channel where he talks trash.
“Why not?” Kessler said. “It makes him happy.”
That much is evident watching him lugging rolling trash and recycling bins to the curb and then carefully making sure they’re spaced exactly right. “One Jordan apart,” he said. “That’s 4 feet.”
One 96-gallon toter, he said, is “pretty much my same size.” And they’re “definitely” easier to return once emptied.
Hauling trash cans for neighbors is a small thing, sure, but one little boy sure is learning big lessons by doing so.
