Jordan provides $10 million for two family health clinics in New Hanover

Novant Health Inc. said Monday that two medical clinics will be established in New Hanover County from a $10 million gift by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Jordan grew up in Wilmington before playing college basketball at UNC Chapel Hill.

The clinics represent some of the first fruits from Novant's $5.3 billion purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center that was completed Feb. 1.

The two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in New Hanover, slated to open in 2022, will focus on comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to New Hanover's most vulnerable communities.

“Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance," Jordan said in a statement.

"Wilmington holds a special place in my heart, and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

The Wilmington clinics will be similar to those created recently in Charlotte at a combined cost of $7 million.