Jordan provides $10 million for two family health clinics in New Hanover

Novant Health Inc. said Monday that two medical clinics will be established in New Hanover County from a $10 million gift by NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Jordan grew up in Wilmington before playing college basketball at UNC Chapel Hill.
The clinics represent some of the first fruits from Novant's $5.3 billion purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center that was completed Feb. 1.
The two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in New Hanover, slated to open in 2022, will focus on comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to New Hanover's most vulnerable communities.
“Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance," Jordan said in a statement.
"Wilmington holds a special place in my heart, and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”
The Wilmington clinics will be similar to those created recently in Charlotte at a combined cost of $7 million.
The Charlotte clinics, as of Monday, have seen more than 4,500 patients. Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered from both the Freedom Drive and North End locations, with plans to scale up vaccination efforts even further as supply increases.
Novant has not announced any plans for similar Jordan-sponsored family clinics in Forsyth County and the Triad.
“This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent," said Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive.
"We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care.
Armato said the clinics helps Novant fulfill "one of our top priories ... to improve health outcomes in southeastern North Carolina with access to affordable care for al.”
“With Michael’s gift, we’ll be able to more quickly, and directly, have an impact. The establishment of these two new clinics reinforces our true commitment to improving the health of the southeast region.”
