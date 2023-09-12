N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein has sent letters to the top executives of two failed home furnishings manufacturers urging them “to do everything in their power” to assist their former employees.

On Aug. 27, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams of Taylorsville ceased operations abruptly, citing an inability to secure future funding as the primary reason. A total of 533 employees were affected at plants in Hiddenite, Statesville and Taylorsville.

Earlier that month, Klaussner Furniture Industries closed abruptly after 60 years, letting go 893 employees, mostly in Randolph County.

Both companies have cited economic conditions within the industry having a debilitating effect on their financial stability.

The stunning shutdowns are also microcosms of how skittish banks have become of extending high-interest loans, according to economists.

“Businesses must do right by their workers even when they shut down,” Stein said in the letters. “This is an incredibly difficult time for the communities affected by these closures and I intend to do everything in my power to make sure these companies look out for their employees, their customers and their communities.”

In particular, Stein calls on the companies to work with the state Commerce Department and local county governments to ensure that former workers have resources available to support themselves and their families. That includes providing final compensation to those employees in a timely fashion.

Stein called both manufacturers a “critically important employer” in their communities with the closures having “a devastating effect.”