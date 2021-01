The Winston-Salem Journal has switched to early deadlines for the remainder of this week because of production issues. This will affect reporting on local news and sports stories from the evening.

You can get the latest news at www.journalnow.com, and you can read the electronic edition of the newspaper at journalnow.com/eedition.

If you need a subscription, you can start the year with rates as low as $3 for three months at https://journalnow.com/members/join/.