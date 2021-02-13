Journal delivery delayed by weather conditions

Due to icy road conditions, delivery of the Journal was delayed in some areas this morning.
Delays may occur again for Sunday's edition.
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning at an apartment complex near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and…
Most Walgreens stores in Forsyth County and the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina will have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine be…
Mike Coe, dubbed the "Mayor of Trade Street" for his efforts to revitalize what had become a street of empty storefronts, died Tuesday, his fa…
A lot has changed in the 149-year history of Happy Hill.
A city man died in a single-car wreck on Somerset Drive Wednesday morning, said Winston-Salem police, who shut down the road for more than fou…
Winston-Salem police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles at U.S. 52 South and U.S. 421, according to a news release.
In efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus, Wake Forest University is using vacant rooms in its dormitories and apartments to quara…
Virginia, for those paying attention to social and fiscal matters, took a huge first step Friday toward joining the growing conga line of stat…
An armed man robbed a Family Fare convenience store Friday night in the 3800 block of Reynolda Road, authorities said Saturday. No injuries we…
Winston-Salem police have identified the man who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Summit Square Apartments on 12th Street.
