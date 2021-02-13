 Skip to main content
Journal delivery delayed by weather conditions
Ice (copy)

Ice coated trees line Runnymede Road on Saturday.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

Due to icy road conditions, delivery of the Journal was delayed in some areas this morning.

Delays may occur again for Sunday's edition.

