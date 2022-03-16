JournalNow.com is new, improved — and just for you

Giving our readers the news and information they need is the No. 1 mission for the staff here at the Winston-Salem Journal.

And on Thursday, we unveil a new look for JournalNow.com that we believe will make it easier for you find out what’s going on in our community and around the world.

Starting Thursday, when you go to JournalNow.com the site will help guide you to the stories that matter the most.

That news will be personalized, just for you, at the top of the homepage. If you’ve read stories on a specific topic before, the site will automatically show you more news on that topic.

And the news will be in all forms — stories, photos, video and podcasts. Icons on the page will help you find what you need.

The news will be in blocks, so at a glance you’ll be able to tell what’s breaking news, what’s sports news, what’s lifestyle news and what’s opinion. You’ll also see videos and photos done by our talented staff.

We want you to spend time with us each day and night, reading, watching and listening to the work Journal staffers do.