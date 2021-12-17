 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Journalnow.com is open to everyone for a week thanks to High Point University
0 Comments

Journalnow.com is open to everyone for a week thanks to High Point University

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Winston-Salem, we are excited to announce that during the week of Sunday to Dec. 26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at journalnow.com. This program is presented in partnership with High Point University, and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

"High Point University is happy to provide Triad citizens with access to important news and information," says HPU President Nido R. Qubein. "This is another example of HPU's commitment to serving our community."

Since our inception, the Journal has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like High Point University, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at journalnow.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that the Journal has to offer. Thank you to High Point University for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy Holidays

Alton Brown, Publisher

Alton Brown (copy)

Brown

 David Rolfe/Journal
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chris Christie critical of Donald Trump in his book

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert