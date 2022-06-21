Joycelyn Johnson, known for 'fierce advocacy,' dedicated service in Winston-Salem, has died

Joycelyn Johnson, a longtime member of the Winston-Salem City Council, has died, the city said Tuesday in a news release.

Johnson served four terms on the city council from 1993 to 2009, representing the East Ward.

"On behalf of the citizens of Winston-Salem, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of former council member Joycelyn Johnson," Mayor Allen Joines said. "Joycelyn Johnson was a dedicated public servant who worked hard for not only the citizens of the East Ward, but also for the good of the entire community.

"As chairman of the Public Works Committee, she pushed for improved working conditions for the city's Sanitation Division and other service functions," Joines said. "In recognition of her support for city employees and her advocacy for quality service to our citizens, the building that houses the city's public works functions was named in her honor in 2018."

Johnson was committed to her constituents, Joines said.

“On a personal level, I was able to work with Ms. Johnson as a member of the city staff and then as a fellow elected official," Joines said. "I was always appreciative of her kind and gentle manner, while respectful of her fierce advocacy for programs she felt were needed."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.