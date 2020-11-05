Judge appears to reverse firing of WSSU head football coach and urges both sides to resolve issues

WSSU officials said they had told Boulware that the recommendation from the Grievance Committee would go directly to the school's Board of Trustees. But they later told Boulware that they had made a mistake and that to comply with UNC system's policy, the recommendation needed to go to Robinson. In November 2019, Robinson adopted the Grievance Committee's recommendations and upheld his decision to fire Boulware.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attorneys for both sides filed motions seeking to clarify Gottlieb's order.

WSSU officials have said they believe Gottlieb did not intend to overturn Boulware's termination and simply wanted to send the matter back for an impartial review. They also disagreed that Boulware was denied due process. Boulware's attorneys, Jones Byrd and Ali Tomberlin, argued at a hearing Oct. 26 that Gottlieb's order returns Boulware back to the status he was in before Robinson's decision — suspended with pay. Byrd and Tomberlin had filed a motion asking Gottlieb to amend his ruling in order to address other claims they had made in court papers.

Gottlieb amended the order to say that some of "Petitioner's arguments are not necessary to the Court's ruling herein and, therefore, are not specifically addressed."