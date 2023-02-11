A state Superior Court judge issued a stay Thursday of his order that sets services benchmarks for more than 16,000 North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services requested a partial stay on Nov. 30 following the Oct. 31 order from Judge Allen Baddour of Wake County that addressed a lawsuit Disability Rights NC filed in 2017.

The lawsuit is known as Samantha R., et al. vs. DHHS and the state of North Carolina. DHHS has filed an appeal of the order.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said the stay allows DHHS to proceed with its services plan — introduced earlier this year — for beneficiaries that “presents more choice” to potential beneficiaries and their families.

DHHS has said Baddour's ruling has the potential to put individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities "at risk for harm."

"NCDHHS is committed to empowering all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the resources they need to live healthy, independent lives in communities of their choosing," the department said.

"NCDHHS will continue implementing our approved Olmstead Plan and leveraging it, to transform our state’s system of care. That work is informed by input from individuals with disabilities, family members, providers and multiple community stakeholders."

Corye Dunn, Disability Rights NC's director of public policy, said the stay was expected because of DHHS' appeal.

"While we would have preferred no stay, we will continue to advocate for better and more available community services during the appeal – something that everybody, including the state, agrees must happen for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Dunn said.

"When (DHHS) announced its appeal, the state promised a plan to build the infrastructure people with IDD and their families need to be included and live in the community as they wish.

"We will be vigilant in holding them to those promises while the appeal proceeds."

Kinsley stressed that DHHS is “deeply aligned with many aspects of that (Baddour) decision.”

Yet, Kinsley said he continues to have “grave concerns” about what he perceives as potential unintended consequences of the order.

State law requires that disabled people have supports and services they need to live in the community as an alternative to institutionalization.

Baddour set the three benchmarks that DHHS must achieve to properly provide services necessary for potential beneficiaries to live in a community setting.

The benchmark categories are: divert and transition individuals from institutionalization; increase access to home and community-based services; address the direct support professional deficit.

According to Disability Rights NC, Baddour’s latest order “imposes specific, measurable goals to ensure that the state addresses serious and persistent gaps in the I/DD system so people with I/DD aren’t forced into institutions because they can’t get what they need to live safely and thrive at home.”

Kinsley said the order “could potentially push over 1,000, if not more, individuals in small community-based group homes and other spaces out of those stable environments that their family members and they rely on every day in a short period of time.”

Small community-based group homes tend to serve between two and six residents. Kinsley said the order would not allow for new admissions when vacancies occur.

If those group homes close, Kinsley said it could result in affected residents becoming homelessness, or individuals with mental health issues ending up in jail as a last housing resort.

“I want every one of those (on the waiting list) to get services as soon as possible,” Kinsley said.

“What I worry about the current structure of the ruling is that the waiting list could get even longer if we started to have wholesale facilities closing down.”

Virginia Knowlton Marcus, Disability Rights NC’s chief executive, said in response to the DHHS appeal that she believed Baddour's order "is legally solid, so it likely will not be reversed, but an appeal delays state action."

Knowlton Marcus said North Carolinians with I/DD and their families “have waited far too long for this.”

Some I/DD individuals have waited up to 20 years for services.

"The judge’s order is based on volumes of evidence produced during years of litigation, and it requires real action, not just talk."

Knowlton Marcus said she disagreed with Kinsley's assessment that the order requires the closure of small community-based groups.

"It will not cause individuals, particularly those with medically complex needs, to be pushed out of institutions and into the streets," Knowlton Marcus said.

"Importantly, the order says no one will be forced to leave their facility.

"Secretary Kinsley’s fearmongering about homelessness has no place in this serious discussion about our state’s responsibility to people with disabilities."