Judge: Fired WSSU coach deserves an impartial hearing

In his decision, Gottlieb concluded that Boulware was denied due process because a recommendation from the school's Grievance Committee was routed to Chancellor Elwood Robinson, who had initially given notice to Boulware of his intention to terminate. WSSU officials had originally told Boulware that the recommendations would go to the school's Board of Trustees. They said that the change in process was to comply with UNC system's policy.

Then in November 2019, Robinson adopted the recommendations from the Grievance Committee to uphold his decision to fire Boulware.

"Amending the previously established grievance process mid-stream by reinserting the Chancellor into the process to review and consider the Grievance Committee's Recommendation denied Petitioner the opportunity for an impartial review," Gottlieb wrote in his order that was issued Monday.

Gottlieb's ruling does not deal with any of the factual disputes that came up at the Sept. 3 hearing about how Boulware handled the altercation between the two football players or another dispute over the meaning of the federal Clery Act, which requires schools participating in federal aid programs to track and release information about crimes that occur on or near campus.