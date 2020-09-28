Judge: Fired WSSU coach deserves an impartial hearing

A Forsyth County judge overturned on Monday the final decision to fire Kienus Boulware, former head football coach at Winston-Salem State University, saying that Boulware was denied due process.
But Monday's ruling doesn't mean that Boulware gets his job back. The judge has ordered a new process to ensure that Boulware gets an impartial hearing of his appeal.
WSSU officials fired Boulware in April 2019 over how he handled a fight between two football players earlier that month. They said Boulware failed to immediately contact WSSU police after he was made aware that a gun and illegal drugs might be involved. Boulware said he never believed a gun was involved and a gun was never recovered from the incident. He also said that he contacted an assistant athletic director and another school official about the incident.
Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court vacated the final decision of WSSU's Board of Trustees to fire Boulware, who had been the head football coach for five seasons. Boulware filed for a judicial review in Forsyth Superior Court of the board's decision. Gottlieb held a hearing on Sept. 3.
In his decision, Gottlieb concluded that Boulware was denied due process because a recommendation from the school's Grievance Committee was routed to Chancellor Elwood Robinson, who had initially given notice to Boulware of his intention to terminate. WSSU officials had originally told Boulware that the recommendations would go to the school's Board of Trustees. They said that the change in process was to comply with UNC system's policy.
Then in November 2019, Robinson adopted the recommendations from the Grievance Committee to uphold his decision to fire Boulware.
"Amending the previously established grievance process mid-stream by reinserting the Chancellor into the process to review and consider the Grievance Committee's Recommendation denied Petitioner the opportunity for an impartial review," Gottlieb wrote in his order that was issued Monday.
Gottlieb's ruling does not deal with any of the factual disputes that came up at the Sept. 3 hearing about how Boulware handled the altercation between the two football players or another dispute over the meaning of the federal Clery Act, which requires schools participating in federal aid programs to track and release information about crimes that occur on or near campus.
Gottlieb ordered an impartial review of the Grievance Committee's recommendation. It was not immediately clear what an impartial review would mean or how it would be done. But in Gottlieb's order, he said that an impartial review could include substituting a previously uninvolved person in reviewing the Grievance Committee's recommendations.
Ali Tomberlin and Jones Byrd, attorneys for Boulware, sent out a statement Monday: "We appreciate the court's careful consideration and we're hopeful that Coach Boulware will be treated fairly for the remainder of the process."
Haley Gingles, a spokeswoman for the university, issued this statement: “We are pleased that the decision did not reverse the termination. With regard to the next steps, we are reviewing and determining how best to proceed.”
In a brief interview, Gingles said Gottlieb's decision dealt strictly with the termination process, not the termination itself, and the ruling doesn't mean that Boulware automatically gets his job back.
Laura Brewer, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Justice, said attorneys there are reviewing Gottlieb's decision.
In court papers, Tomberlin and Byrd said that written procedures noted that the Grievance Committee's recommendations would go to the WSSU Board of Trustees, and that the committee chairperson told Boulware that would be the process. Two letters, dated May 15, 2019 and July 2, 2019, also said the recommendations would go to the Board of Trustees.
But the Board of Trustees' meeting was cancelled, and Ivey Brown, an attorney for WSSU, told Boulware's attorneys on Sept. 24, 2019 that the recommendations would be routed to Robinson.
Tomberlin and Byrd said they were told that Boulware might lose his ability to appeal if he didn't agree to this new process.
"When Petitioner raised concern about the Chancellor Robinson's ability to be impartial Respondent assured Petitioner that the Chancellor had only signed the letters despite purporting to be the decision maker with regard to the termination," Gottlieb wrote in his decision. "Such reassurances, however, are inconsistent with statements contained in the April 25 notice of termination."
Robinson wrote that "I am notifying you of my intent to dismiss you from employment for cause."
Robinson adopted the Grievance Committee's recommendations on Nov. 22, 2019 to uphold his decision to fire Boulware, Gottlieb said in his order. Boulware appealed to the WSSU Board of Trustees, which issued a final decision on March 5.
Boulware went 35-18 in his five seasons as head coach with two CIAA titles and one berth into the Division II playoffs. The Rams failed to win the Southern Division the last two seasons.
