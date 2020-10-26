Judge rules in favor of former Baptist doctor accused of ruining a woman's chances of getting pregnant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was only in 2017, Bryant said, that she found out about the device when it split in two, requiring emergency surgery. A doctor involved in that surgery told her that she would have to have a hysterectomy.

Bryant said in an affidavit that it was a nightmare to find out she couldn't have children and that she has had psychiatric counseling and therapy for several years to deal with it.

Yalcinkaya, who is now the practice founder of Carolina Fertility Institute, denied the allegations, saying that he told Bryant and her husband, who both dispute that in affidavits, and that he mentioned the device in post-operation notes. He also said that he inserted the device to prevent scar-like tissue from coming back after dealing with Stage Four endometriosis during the surgery. Endometriosis is a painful condition in which cells inside the lining of the uterus start growing outside it.