Judge rules in favor of former Baptist doctor accused of ruining a woman's chances of getting pregnant

A Forsyth County judge ruled in favor of a former Wake Forest Baptist doctor accused of inserting a device into a woman during surgery without her knowledge and ruining her chances of ever getting pregnant.
More than a month after a hearing, Judge Eric Morgan granted what is known as a motion for summary judgment, which means that Morgan ruled in favor of the doctor without having to hold a jury trial. The decision, issued on Friday, means that the lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the woman cannot re-file the complaint.
But the woman, Kimberly Bryant, plans to appeal the ruling, according to a statement from her attorneys, Harvey and Harold Kennedy.
"Ms. Bryant strongly disagrees with the Court's ruling," the attorneys said in the statement released on Monday. "We will appeal the decision to the North Carolina Court of Appeals."
Bryant sued Dr. Mehmet Tamer Yalcinkaya, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and N.C. Baptist Hospital, alleging medical malpractice, fraudulent concealment and negligence. She sought $10.1 million in damages.
In the lawsuit, she said that in 2007, she went to Yalcinkaya, who at the time was director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Wake Forest Baptist, for surgery to remove uterine fibroids. The lawsuit alleges that during the surgery, Yalcinkaya inserted what is known as a Gore-Tex barrier into her body that acted like an IUD birth-control device. She said in the lawsuit that Yalcinkaya never told her about the device and that over the next 10 years, she could not get pregnant.
It was only in 2017, Bryant said, that she found out about the device when it split in two, requiring emergency surgery. A doctor involved in that surgery told her that she would have to have a hysterectomy.
Bryant said in an affidavit that it was a nightmare to find out she couldn't have children and that she has had psychiatric counseling and therapy for several years to deal with it.
Yalcinkaya, who is now the practice founder of Carolina Fertility Institute, denied the allegations, saying that he told Bryant and her husband, who both dispute that in affidavits, and that he mentioned the device in post-operation notes. He also said that he inserted the device to prevent scar-like tissue from coming back after dealing with Stage Four endometriosis during the surgery. Endometriosis is a painful condition in which cells inside the lining of the uterus start growing outside it.
The main issue at a Sept. 9 hearing about Yalcinkaya's motion for summary judgment was whether the Gore-Tex barrier was medically-necessary and therapeutic. Dr. Steven McCarus, a medical expert for the plaintiff, said in an affidavit that Yalcinkaya had no medical reason to place the device inside Bryant's body and whatever therapeutic purpose it had was lost after it was left inside her body for more than eight weeks. The device, he said, should have been removed long before 10 years.
But Morgan agreed with Yalcinkaya that the device was placed inside Bryant's body for a therapeutic purpose and because of that, many of the claims in the lawsuit are barred because of statute of limitations.
"Plaintiff has failed to forecast any evidence that there was a false representation or concealment of a material fact by Defendants which was reasonably calculated to deceive or to made with intention to deceive," Morgan writes in the ruling.
Morgan said that the existence of Yalcinkaya's operative note, which included the barrier device's serial number, lot number, model number and other information, "directly contradicts any inference that an attempt at concealment was made."
He also dismissed the medical malpractice claim, saying that "the parties agree that the Gore-Tex barrier served a therapeutic purpose when it was implanted into the Plaintiff and expert witnesses for both sides have offered evidence to this effect."
