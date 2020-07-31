A judge ruled Friday that a portion of video footage connected to the jail-related death of John Elliott Neville should be released to the public. The videos won't be publicly available until Wednesday.
The video, according to an attorney for Neville's family, shows John Neville telling jail officers 24 different times that he could not breathe while he was being restrained.
The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record of Greensboro are part of an 11-member media coalition petitioning a judge to publicly release the video, including body camera footage from his arrest and other recordings that show what happened while he was in the jail.
Neville, 56, a Greensboro resident, died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His death came three days after Kernersville police arrested him on a warrant charging that he assaulted a female in Guilford County. Neville was placed in the Forsyth County Jail.
The brain injury he sustained while in the jail occurred because his heart stopped beating, which deprived his brain of oxygen, according to the autopsy report. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded in a "hog-tie" position.
Five former detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death: Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 47; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 50; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Maurice Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 44.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not publicly acknowledge the death for seven months and released limited information on June 26 only after questions from the Journal. Neville's death has sparked protests and gained national attention, with protesters accusing Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of a cover-up. They have both denied those allegations. Kimbrough said he did not disclose the death to accommodate the family's wishes.
On Tuesday, the children of John Neville issued a statement through their attorneys, Chris Clifton and Michael Grace, supporting the release of body camera videos and jail surveillance footage from the night their father asphyxiated. Grace said earlier this month that the family opposed releasing the videos.
O'Neill and attorneys representing five of the defendants opposed the release, saying that it would hurt the chances of the defendants getting a fair trial.
