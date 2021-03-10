Judge rules that 88-year-old man accused of shooting neighbor is incapable of proceeding to trial and must be involuntarily committed for life.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding asked Hazelrigg a series of questions about his evaluation of Aycoth, which consisted of two interviews in September 2020 and January, a review of court documents and medical records and neurological testing.

Hazelrigg said that during both interviews, Aycoth gave vague answers and demonstrated memory impairment. Aycoth couldn't remember how old he was and even when he learned his date of birth, he couldn't calculate his age, Hazelrigg said.

Aycoth also demonstrated little understanding of what he was charged with and provided accounts of what happened on July 15, 2020 that had no resemblance to the physical evidence, he said. Hazelrigg also said that Aycoth did not seem to understand the court proceedings and could not name his attorney, Paul James. He said Aycoth had trouble remembering if his attorney was a man or a woman.