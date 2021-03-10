Judge rules that 88-year-old man accused of shooting neighbor is incapable of proceeding to trial and must be involuntarily committed for life.

An 88-year-old man accused of killing his neighbor and one of her dogs will be involuntarily committed for the rest of his life after a judge determined that the man has dementia and is incapable of proceeding to trial.
The ruling means that a charge of first-degree murder will be dismissed against Hermon Lowell Aycoth of Cool Springs Road. Winston-Salem police said that Aycoth fatally shot Karla Ragsdale Essick, 54, about 7:20 a.m. on July 15, 2020. The two had been neighbors for years. A wrongful-death lawsuit alleges that Aycoth shot Essick six times at close range and that at least twice, he shot her while she was holding her puppy, who was also shot and later died. She was a registered nurse and her husband died in 2013 from cancer, according to her obituary and her family. She had three sons.
The woman's grandson was inside the house at the time of the shooting, and she told her grandson to run outside. He was unharmed.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court made the decision after an hour-long hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Hall heard testimony from Mark Hazelrigg, a psychologist at Central Regional Hospital.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding asked Hazelrigg a series of questions about his evaluation of Aycoth, which consisted of two interviews in September 2020 and January, a review of court documents and medical records and neurological testing.
Hazelrigg said that during both interviews, Aycoth gave vague answers and demonstrated memory impairment. Aycoth couldn't remember how old he was and even when he learned his date of birth, he couldn't calculate his age, Hazelrigg said.
Aycoth also demonstrated little understanding of what he was charged with and provided accounts of what happened on July 15, 2020 that had no resemblance to the physical evidence, he said. Hazelrigg also said that Aycoth did not seem to understand the court proceedings and could not name his attorney, Paul James. He said Aycoth had trouble remembering if his attorney was a man or a woman.
Breeding asked whether it was possible for Aycoth to be faking or exaggerating his symptoms. Hazelrigg said medical professionals tested for that possibility and determined that he was not faking. He said after reviewing everything, it was clear that Aycoth had dementia. A brain scan, he said, revealed that Aycoth also had a series of mini-strokes that were caused by cardiovascular issues and that he was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. There is no treatment for Alzheimer's disease, which will continue to progress, he said.
Based on his evaluation, Aycoth has no chance of regaining any mental capacity to proceed to trial, he said.
Hazelrigg's conclusions were bolstered by a previous report from Dr. Katyoun Tabrizi, a licensed forensic psychiatrist, that also concluded that Aycoth lacked capacity to proceed and would unlikely be able to recover that capacity. After Tabrizi's report, Breeding had filed for a "complete and thorough mental health evaluation" on Aycoth's capacity to proceed.
During a November hearing, Hall conducted his own inquiry, asking Aycoth a series of questions, including how old he was. Aycoth appeared confused and couldn't answer basic questions, prompting Hall to order a full psychiatric evaluation be conducted at Central Regional Hospital.
Paul James, his attorney, said Aycoth was a Korean War veteran who had no criminal record before this incident. He said it appears that Aycoth's dementia and the paranoia associated with it contributed to what happened on July 15, 2020.
The decision on Wednesday afternoon was difficult for Essick's family, including her three sons. Bradley Essick told Hall that it was his son who was in the house when Aycoth started shooting.
"The last words he heard his grandmother say was "Run," he said. According to the lawsuit, Aycoth "calmly" walked out of the house after shooting Karla Essick and paused near where Bradley Essick's son was hiding before walking back to his house. The grandson called the police.
Brody Essick described his mother as compassionate and loving. She had helped Aycoth on numerous occasions, he said. The day before she was shot to death, Aycoth went to her and asked for help on some financial matters, the lawsuit said. The two went to the bank so that he could sort out some bills that were overdue, and Aycoth later thanked her for her help.
The lawsuit said the next day, he waited until her boyfriend left before he knocked on her door.
The sons lost their father to cancer several years ago. Brandon Essick said he misses his mother every day.
"What hurts the most is that my unborn child will never experience the love and compassion my mother had," he said.
