Judge's defeat puts fertilizer fire lawsuits in 'hold pattern'

The timing of legal action against Winston Weaver Co. over last winter’s potentially explosive fertilizer plant fire is uncertain after the judge assigned to the case lost in last month’s election, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said this week.

“We’re sort of in a hold pattern,” Gary Jackson, a Raleigh-based partner in the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, told the Journal.

Attorneys for Winston Weaver and those suing the company agreed in July to request that N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby combine five lawsuits related to the blaze and assign Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Edwin G. Wilson Jr. of Rockingham County to the case.

Newby obliged, but Wilson, a Democrat who has served for 20 years on the bench, was defeated by Republican John Morris on Nov. 8, leaving the future of court proceedings up in the air.

“It’s frustrating,” Jackson said in a phone interview, adding that he expects to have an idea of what comes next by the end of the month. “You know, we’re bumping up on the anniversary of this, and I would like very much to get the case moving.”

The fire broke out Jan. 31 and took days to extinguish. Concerned over a potential explosion of 500 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the plant, emergency management officials issued a voluntary evacuation order affecting about 6,000 residents, and firefighters retreated from the flames until the threat of a blast had subsided.

Ammonium nitrate, a common ingredient in fertilizer, is used as an explosive for mining and other commercial uses.

Smoke from the fire led to air-quality readings as much as seven times worse than what the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as “hazardous,” and chemical-laden runoff flowed from the site into Monarcas and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Class actions

The lawsuits include complaints against Winston Weaver seeking punitive damages for claims including negligence and “public nuisance,” a legal strategy that has been used successfully in cases involving North Carolina hog farms.

The suits include class actions, which are filed on behalf of individuals who essentially represent a larger group of impacted people — in this case by the fire.

Language in the July filing referenced the “alleged size and nature of the purported class” among the rationale for folding the lawsuits together.

In another case before Judge Wilson, Jackson is part of a team of lawyers representing retirees who claim they were wrongly denied benefits through the North Carolina State Health Plan. That case, originally involving 26 retirees, now has more than 2,200 plaintiffs.

Despite leaving the bench, there’s still a possibility Wilson could remain on the Winston Weaver case, Jackson noted. North Carolina law allows the chief justice to appoint former district and superior court jurists as “emergency judges.”

When a judge is in place, lawyers for Winston Weaver will likely make a motion to dismiss the suits, Jackson said. If the case moves forward, both sides will gather and share information in the discovery phase, and the judge will decide whether class action is the best option to manage the multiple claims.

At that point, the parties will negotiate a settlement or there will be a trial.

“It’s rare that class actions are ever tried,” Jackson noted.