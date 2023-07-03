Winston-Salem police said a 77-year-old woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Glenn Avenue on Saturday.

Police said that when they responded to the 4100 block of Glenn Avenue a little before 8 p.m. Saturday they found that a 2005 Kia sport utility vehicle driven by Judith Gentry Anderson, 77, of Winston-Salem, had run off the roadand crashed.

Anderson was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

It was the 17th motor vehicle fatality in 2023, compared to 9 during the same period in 2022.

Police said the case remains under investigation.