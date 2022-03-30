Jule Spach, World War II bomber pilot, POW camp survivor and missionary, dies at age 98 in his native Winston-Salem

Jule Spach, a native of Winston-Salem, survived being shot down as an American bomber pilot over the Mediterranean Sea in 1944.

"The plane began to fall, and at the last moment it became very clear we were not going to make it, so I gave the order for us to bail out," Spach told the Winston-Salem Journal in March 2018. "When I hit the water, the shells came pouring in all around us, and I really thought I was going to die."

Spach survived that ordeal but was eventually taken prisoner by German soldiers and sent to a German prisoner of war camp in Poland. In January 1945, the U.S. Army liberated Spach and other Allied prisoners of war in Moosburg, Germany.

Spach and the other Allied prisoners had been taken by their German captors to Moosburg after Russian forces overran Poland.

Jule Christian Spach died March 26 of natural causes at the Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, said his son, Robert Spach. Jule Spach was 98.

"Both of our parents were fabulous," said Robert Spach referring to Jule and Nancy Spach.

Jule Spach "was consistently loving and generous," he said, and treated his son and four daughters equally.

"He was a good listener when we brought things to him that we wanted to discuss," Robert Spach said.

Jule Spach graduated from Reynolds High School in 1942, according to his obituary. He entered Virginia Military Institute but soon joined the Air Force at age 18 to serve in World War II.

After the war, he received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering at Georgia Tech in 1949. Spach also studied at Duke University, UNC Greensboro and Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, Va.

In 1951, Spach began his work as an educational missionary in the Presbyterian Church and spent the next 25 years in Brazil. Spach and his wife started a literacy program for families in need, built a school and taught children, the Journal previously reported.

In 1976, Spach returned to Winston-Salem, where he became one of the instrumental players in the construction of the Arbor Acres Retirement Community. Spach was the first executive director of Arbor Acres.

Spach also participated on the Winston-Salem Council for the Homeless, and served two years as the president of Senior Services Inc. of Winston-Salem.

Spach wrote a book about his life, “Every Road Leads Home,” which was published in January 1996.

Spach and his wife delivered Meals on Wheels as volunteers for 25 years, said Joel McIver, the vice president for community engagement for Senior Services.

"It obviously meant the world to us," McIver said. "He dedicated so much time to Senior Services and the Meals on Wheels program."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.