'July 12, circle it on your calendar.' Students need to get first shot by then in order to have full COVID-19 immunity on the first day of classes in WSFCS

Youths ages 12 to 17 have about three weeks to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to fully participate in activities at the start of the 2021-22 school year.
July 12 is the cutoff for being able to go through the complete two-dose Pfizer regimen before the Aug. 23 first day for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for ages 12 to 17. The two doses typically are given three weeks apart, with another two weeks necessary for immunity to occur.
Students in other public districts or private and religious schools may need to start the inoculation process either earlier or later than July 12.
"July 12, circle it on your calendar," Ohl said. "This may be even more of an incentive than the ($125,000) scholarship offer" in the state vaccination lottery.
The Pfizer vaccine became available to those ages 12 to 15 on May 12 and for those ages 16 to 17 on April 7.
According to a Forsyth Department of Public Health COVID-19 report on Monday, just 19% of county youths ages 12 to 17 are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 25% with just one dose. For those ages 18 to 24, the fully vaccinated rate is at 36% and partially vaccinated at 40%.
"The advantages are that you won't get COVID, even a variant, if you get both doses," Ohl said. "If you're exposed to COVID, you won't need to quarantine, which means no virtual learning.
"You won't give it to other people, particularly vulnerable loved ones. You will be able to do things without the worry of getting COVID from other unvaccinated people.
"You can be a good citizen and help get the immunity levels up and slow down the variants' spreading," Ohl said.
False sense of hope
Ohl expressed concerned that the sharp decline in new local COVID-19 cases may be giving residents a false sense of hope that the pandemic is over.
The daily case count in Forsyth is 16 over the past 14 days, including no cases reported for Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Ohl's concerns are shared by other local and state public-health officials, that people are letting their guard down, particularly the unvaccinated, as the delta variant of the virus is surfacing locally.
Ohl stressed that individuals who are showing symptoms of a bad cold or flu should get tested for COVID, even if they have been vaccinated, because there have been local examples of what is known as "breakthrough" infections.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been about 10,000 breakthrough cases nationwide among more than 133 million vaccinated individuals.
Ohl said the vaccines have kept those breakthrough cases in the mild to moderate levels for infection.
"Any combination of (cold or flu) symptoms, and you should still be tested for COVID ... even if you have been vaccinated because you can spread the virus to other people," Ohl said.
Delta variant
Dr. David Priest, a Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert, said Tuesday that the three COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the COVID-19 variants gaining traction nationally.
However, Priest cautioned that “for those who have gotten just one dose, they may not be as protected against the delta variant.”
Although the delta variant sweeping the United Kingdom currently comprises about 10% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., that total is doubling about every two weeks, Priest said.
“It is expected to become the dominant variant in the United States in the coming weeks,” Priest said. “It appears to be more contagious and may cause more serious disease as well."
Ohl projects that by July 31, the delta variant could represent 85% to 90% of all new cases "because the transmission gives the strain more of a foothold to get into the population."
"The delta variant could be a major hiccup. I don't think you will see a massive wave of the delta variant, but for the unvaccinated, it could wreck your fall."
Ohl said that according to recent studies, "you're almost twice as likely to be hospitalized with the delta variant" than with the main COVID-19 strain.
"That's across all comers, and even more for people with underlying health diseases."
Ohl said studies also showed that the risk of infection with the delta variant is about 1.5 times that of the main COVID-19 strain.
Ohl said that while one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine provides protection against the delta variant, "your protection efficacy percentage goes down to about 33%."
"It looks like for the delta variant one dose is not going to be enough."
336-727-7376