'July 12, circle it on your calendar.' Students need to get first shot by then in order to have full COVID-19 immunity on the first day of classes in WSFCS

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been about 10,000 breakthrough cases nationwide among more than 133 million vaccinated individuals.

Ohl said the vaccines have kept those breakthrough cases in the mild to moderate levels for infection.

"Any combination of (cold or flu) symptoms, and you should still be tested for COVID ... even if you have been vaccinated because you can spread the virus to other people," Ohl said.

Delta variant

Dr. David Priest, a Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert, said Tuesday that the three COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the COVID-19 variants gaining traction nationally.

However, Priest cautioned that “for those who have gotten just one dose, they may not be as protected against the delta variant.”

Although the delta variant sweeping the United Kingdom currently comprises about 10% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., that total is doubling about every two weeks, Priest said.

“It is expected to become the dominant variant in the United States in the coming weeks,” Priest said. “It appears to be more contagious and may cause more serious disease as well."