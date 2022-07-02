July 4 closings, changes

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
- All state offices will be closed Monday.
- All federal offices will be closed Monday.
- Garbage collections and Blue Week recycling will be on a normal schedule.
- Yard-waste carts collections will be postponed one day.
