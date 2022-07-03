July 4 closings, changes
In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
• Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
• All state offices will be closed Monday.
• All federal offices will be closed Monday.
• Garbage collections and blue week recycling will be on a normal schedule.
• Yard-waste carts collections will be postponed one day.
In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
All state offices will be closed Monday.
All federal offices will be closed Monday.
Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.
Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.