July 4 closings, changes

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
- All state offices will be closed Monday.
- All federal offices will be closed Monday.
- Garbage collections and blue week recycling will be on a normal schedule.
- Yard-waste carts collections will be postponed one day.
- In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today