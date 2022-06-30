 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

July 4 closings, changes

  • 0
ev

People watch the firework show during the Winston-Salem Dash’s Fourth of July Extravaganza on July 4, 2019, at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem.

 ALLISON LEE ISLEY/JOURNAL

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
  • All state offices will be closed Monday.
  • All federal offices will be closed Monday.
  • Garbage collections and blue week recycling will be on a normal schedule.
  • Yard-waste carts collections will be postponed one day.
  • In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert