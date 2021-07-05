 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 4 closings, changes
0 Comments

July 4 closings, changes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ev

People watch the firework show during the Winston-Salem Dash’s Fourth of July Extravaganza on July 4, 2019, at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem.

 ALLISON LEE ISLEY/JOURNAL

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.

All state offices will be closed Monday.

All federal offices will be closed Monday.

Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.

Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.

All state offices will be closed Monday.

All federal offices will be closed Monday.

Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.

Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Crime

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News