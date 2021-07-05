July 4 closings, changes

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.

All state offices will be closed Monday.

All federal offices will be closed Monday.

Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.

Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.

All state offices will be closed Monday.

All federal offices will be closed Monday.

Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.

Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.

Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.