July 4 closings, changes

In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
• Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
•All state offices will be closed Monday.
•All federal offices will be closed Monday.
•Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.
•Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
•Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices and Forsyth County offices will be closed Monday.
All state offices will be closed Monday.
All federal offices will be closed Monday.
Garbage collections will be on a normal schedule.
Recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.