Juneteenth Celebration kicks off Saturday with Freedom Day Lovefeast

A Freedom Day Lovefeast will kick off the annual Juneteenth Celebration in Winston-Salem at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Philips Moravian Church in Old Salem.

The ending of slavery was announced in this historic church on May 21, 1865, more than a month before it was announced in Galveston, Texas.

The lovefeast is a partnership between Triad Cultural Arts, the organizer of the Juneteenth Celebration, and the St. Philips Moravian Church congregation. The event is free and open to the public.

Program participants include guest speaker, Reginald Hildebrand, the Honorable Denise Hartsfield and Malishai Woodbury, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

Hildebrand was a professor of African American Studies and History at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was also an adjunct instructor of history at Durham Technical Community College. He is the author of “The Times Were Strange and Stirring: Methodist Preachers and the Crisis of Emancipation (Duke University Press, 1995), and is currently working on a book with the working title, "'The Cleverest Document Issued This Century': Abraham Lincoln, the Emancipation Proclamation, and the Meanings of Freedom."

Other Juneteenth Celebration events:

June 16 – Opening of the Juneteenth Art Exhibition at 6 p.m. in Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. (in partnership with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County)

June 17 – The Queen Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. at Paisley IB Magnet School, 1394 Thurmond St. (in partnership with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools)

June 18 – The Juneteenth Festival from 1-8 p.m. in Innovation Quarter (both inside at Biotech Place, 575 Patterson Ave., and outside in Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave.)

For more information, visit triadculturalarts.org

