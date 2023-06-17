In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, Monday, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be open.

State offices, including courts, driver license, license plate agencies, and the N.C. Department of Revenue, will be open.

Federal offices will be closed.

There will be no change in garbage and blue week recycling collections.

Yard-waste collections will be postponed one day.

Juneteenth Celebration

When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday in the Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem.

Venues: Inside at Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., and Main Stage and Kid’s Kingdom outside at Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave.

Activities include craft and merchandise vendors, exhibits and food trucks. There will be live music, dance and entertainment on three stages.

For more information, go to triadculturalarts.org.

Juneteenth SOULebration

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax.