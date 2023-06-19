In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, Monday, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:
*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
*Forsyth County offices will be open.
*State offices, including courts, driver license, license plate agencies, and the N.C. Department of Revenue, will be open.
*Federal offices will be closed.
*There will be no change in garbage and blue week recycling collections.
*Yard-waste collections will be postponed one day.
Juneteenth SOULebration
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax.
336-727-7308