Juneteenth closings, changes, activities

Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 delivery of General Order #3

Maj. Gen. Granger was given command of the District of Texas following the Civil War’s conclusion, making him an obvious choice for delivering General Order #3.

 The Galveston Daily News // Wikimeda Commons

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, June 20, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:

*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

*Forsyth County offices will be open.

*State offices, including courts, driver license, license plate agencies, and the N.C. Department of Revenue, will be open.

*Federal offices will be closed.

*There will be no change in garbage and blue week recycling collections.

*Yard-waste collections will be postponed one day.

Juneteenth celebrations originated in Galveston, Texas, starting in 1866

Mixed reactions followed Granger’s proclamation.

Many newly freed people remained on former enslavers’ properties to work for pay, while others immediately fled north or into nearby states like Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma to reunite with family. As people fanned out around the country, they took Juneteenth celebrations along with them. Formerly enslaved people and their descendants also made yearly pilgrimages back to Galveston to memorialize the date’s significance.

Juneteenth became an official Texas holiday in 1980.

While Juneteenth is among the oldest celebrations of emancipation, it is not the oldest. That distinction goes to Gallipolis, Ohio, which has celebrated the end of slavery there since Sept. 22, 1863.

Juneteenth Celebration:

When: Today

Where: Venues in Winston-Salem with the annual festival on June 18 in Innovation Quarter inside at Biotech Place, 575, N. Patterson Ave., and outside in Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave.

Tickets: Admission to the art exhibition opening reception and festival are free. Tickets for the scholarship pageant are $25 at tinyurl.com/yckvb5rb.

People are also reading…

Parking: Free in the Fourth Street/Church Street parking deck

Information: triadculturalarts.org

Note: Festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas (for the sun) on June 18.

Schedule:

1-8 p.m. Today: The Juneteenth Festival in Innovation Quarter (inside at Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., and outside in Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave.)

Juneteenth concert Sunday at Tanglewood

Forsyth County Government and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will a Juneteenth Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. It will feature gospel music from Jamera McQueen-Smith and Matelyn Alicia.

There will be family activities and food trucks during the concert.

Admission is free and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic. Water, beer and wine will be for sale with proceeds benefitting the Arts Council. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Juneteenth

People browse good from various vendors parked on Fifth Street during the Juneteenth Festival at Bailey Park on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
