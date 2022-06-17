Juneteenth closings, changes, activities

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, June 20, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:

*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

*Forsyth County offices will be open.

*State offices, including courts, driver license, license plate agencies, and the N.C. Department of Revenue, will be open.

*Federal offices will be closed.

*There will be no change in garbage and blue week recycling collections.

*Yard-waste collections will be postponed one day.

Juneteenth Celebration:

When: Today

Where: Venues in Winston-Salem with the annual festival on June 18 in Innovation Quarter inside at Biotech Place, 575, N. Patterson Ave., and outside in Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave.

Tickets: Admission to the art exhibition opening reception and festival are free. Tickets for the scholarship pageant are $25 at tinyurl.com/yckvb5rb.

Parking: Free in the Fourth Street/Church Street parking deck

Note: Festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas (for the sun) on June 18.

Schedule:

1-8 p.m. Today: The Juneteenth Festival in Innovation Quarter (inside at Biotech Place, 575 N. Patterson Ave., and outside in Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave.)

Juneteenth concert Sunday at Tanglewood

Forsyth County Government and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will a Juneteenth Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. It will feature gospel music from Jamera McQueen-Smith and Matelyn Alicia.

There will be family activities and food trucks during the concert.

Admission is free and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic. Water, beer and wine will be for sale with proceeds benefitting the Arts Council. No outside alcohol is allowed.

