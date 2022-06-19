 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Juneteenth closings, changes, activities

  • 0
Juneteenth commemorates the 1865 delivery of General Order #3

Maj. Gen. Granger was given command of the District of Texas following the Civil War’s conclusion, making him an obvious choice for delivering General Order #3.

 The Galveston Daily News // Wikimeda Commons

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, Monday, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be open.

State offices, including courts, driver license, license plate agencies, and the N.C. Department of Revenue, will be open.

Federal offices will be closed.

There will be no change in garbage and blue week recycling collections.

Yard-waste collections will be postponed one day.

Juneteenth concert today at Tanglewood

Forsyth County Government and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will a Juneteenth Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. today Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. It will feature gospel music from Jamera McQueen-Smith and Matelyn Alicia.

There will be family activities and food trucks during the concert.

People are also reading…

Admission is free and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and a picnic. Water, beer and wine will be for sale with proceeds benefitting the Arts Council. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Juneteenth

People browse good from various vendors parked on Fifth Street during the Juneteenth Festival at Bailey Park on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert