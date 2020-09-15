Weather Alert

.REMNANTS OF SALLY WILL BRING WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAIN AND A FLOODING THREAT TO CENTRAL NC THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, EDGECOMBE, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GRANVILLE, GUILFORD, HALIFAX, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, NASH, ORANGE, PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SAMPSON, SCOTLAND, STANLY, VANCE, WAKE, WARREN, WAYNE AND WILSON. * FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * AS THE REMNANTS OF SALLY MOVE EAST-NORTHEAST THROUGH THE REGION, PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL BEGIN ON THURSDAY AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, BEFORE TAPERING FRIDAY EVENING. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL LEAD TO A THREAT OF FLOODING IN THE WATCH AREA. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&