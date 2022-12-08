Jury: Winston-Salem man guilty of murder in educator's death.

Richard Allen Moore, 55, of Ader Drive was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle in the death of Holly Marie Hinson, 35, an assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School, in a crash on April 28, 2020.

Moore couldn't be sentenced Thursday because he was not present in the courtroom. He had failed to show up for his trial on Monday, and a prosecutor said the following day that he was last seen in Cheraw, S.C. He is now also charged with felony failure to appear.