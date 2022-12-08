 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Jury: Winston-Salem man guilty of murder in educator's death.

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man was convicted Thursday of murder in a 2020 crash that killed a Triad educator. 

Richard Allen Moore, 55, of Ader Drive was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle in the death of Holly Marie Hinson, 35, an assistant principal at Lexington Senior High School, in a crash on April 28, 2020. 

Moore couldn't be sentenced Thursday because he was not present in the courtroom. He had failed to show up for his trial on Monday, and a prosecutor said the following day that he was last seen in Cheraw, S.C. He is now also charged with felony failure to appear.

The jury deliberated for more than 3 hours over two days.

This is a developing story. 

Richard Allen Moore

Moore

 WSPD
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Australians angered by release of Bali 2002 attack bombmaker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert