'Just hold on': Parents have a message for students who are struggling with pandemic

"For us adults, as hard as it's been for us to adapt, we know that down the road things are going to change. We know from life's experiences to adapt and ride with it," he said. "For kids, they're thinking out of the emotional center of their brains."

Bob and Ana decided to share Nicholas' story to raise awareness about the isolation that many children feel during the pandemic.

"They are the un-talked about casualty of this shutdown," Bob said.

A few days ago, Bob and Ana stood in Nicholas' bedroom as sunshine poured through a window, illuminating the posters of space exploration that Nicholas tacked to a wall, his snow globe collection and a container of sour candy. Ana lined an array of colorful Tae Kwon Do belts near the foot of his bed as Bob talked about Nicholas.

One of the first things they noticed when schools shut down in March was the amount of time Nicholas spent in his bedroom. Though teenagers commonly retreat to their bedroom, Bob said Nicholas stayed in his darkened room for days on end, coming out only to get food and water.

He lost contact with friends and stopped going to some classes, particularly those that required him to turn on his computer camera.