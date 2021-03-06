'Just hold on': Parents have a message for students who are struggling with pandemic

Nicholas Navarre had an eye for pretty rocks, stuffing so many in his pockets as a boy that his mom remembers how they weighed down his jeans.
As he got older, Nicholas carried other weights — loneliness, isolation, depression.
The load became unbearable, and on Feb. 12, 15-year old Nicholas died by suicide.
He was a sophomore at Atkins High School who loved technology, anime, memes, staring at the stars and dousing ranch dressing on his food.
Most of all, Nicholas loved being with his friends, just goofing off.
But that sort of behavior, the favored past time of teenagers for generations, came to a dizzying and abrupt halt last year when the rapid spread of COVID-19 prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to shut down schools across the state.
Nicholas never adjusted to the sudden collapse of his social structure, his parents, Bob and Ana, said.
"He started struggling right away," Ana said.
Plenty of kids, including Nicholas' brother, Nathan, have done just fine, even thrived, with online learning. Nicholas was not one of them. The constant stimulation that comes from being around people fueled him, made him feel worthy.
He's not alone. An untold number of students have suffered from online learning. For some, that struggle is evident in their grades. Others have been overwhelmed by the isolation, setting the stage for what some experts say is a looming mental health crisis.
Linda Nicolotti, a pediatric psychologist at Brenner Children’s Hospital at Wake Forest Medical Center, pointed to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June that found 25% of people from age 18-24 had considered suicide in the past month.
Brenner's has seen a rise in the incidence of mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, post-traumatic stress disorder and grief in youth during the pandemic, she said.
“There is certainly an increased demand for mental health services for children and adolescents related to the pandemic," Nicolotti said.
The isolation brought on by the pandemic, the stay-at home orders and restrictions have upended normal teenager behavior, said Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County.
"These are the times in their lives when there's a transition from being dependent on parents and caregivers to independence. It's a time where socialization and being with friends and being in a group, whether it's part of the band or choral society or sports or the computer geeks, and identifying yourself with that group, is very important," Hagler said. "It's a part of who they are. And the pandemic and its effects run counter to that."
Adults may have a better time weathering the pandemic because they have a fully developed prefrontal cortex — the part of the brain that that controls emotions and impulses. The development is complete around the age of 25, Hagler said.
"For us adults, as hard as it's been for us to adapt, we know that down the road things are going to change. We know from life's experiences to adapt and ride with it," he said. "For kids, they're thinking out of the emotional center of their brains."
Bob and Ana decided to share Nicholas' story to raise awareness about the isolation that many children feel during the pandemic.
"They are the un-talked about casualty of this shutdown," Bob said.
A few days ago, Bob and Ana stood in Nicholas' bedroom as sunshine poured through a window, illuminating the posters of space exploration that Nicholas tacked to a wall, his snow globe collection and a container of sour candy. Ana lined an array of colorful Tae Kwon Do belts near the foot of his bed as Bob talked about Nicholas.
One of the first things they noticed when schools shut down in March was the amount of time Nicholas spent in his bedroom. Though teenagers commonly retreat to their bedroom, Bob said Nicholas stayed in his darkened room for days on end, coming out only to get food and water.
He lost contact with friends and stopped going to some classes, particularly those that required him to turn on his computer camera.
Bob and Ana got him help over the fall, and he seemed to be doing better. But as the pandemic continued, even worsening, Nicholas' despair deepened.
Ten days after he died, sophomores through seniors in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools had the choice to return to their school buildings in cohorts, giving some students up to eight days a month in the classroom. The school system is looking at ways to increase the number of in-person learning days for high school students and will likely present a plan to the school board later this month.
High-school students were the last to return to the classroom, primarily because the virus spreads more easily among older students.
Superintendent Tricia McManus said the school system has created layers of support to help children who are struggling. Teachers check in with students, and there's a team of social workers, counselors and school psychologists available to help, she said. The school district also has a team that goes to students' homes to check on them.
"There should be no student struggling in silence. In any case where we have a student who is struggling socially, emotionally, mentally, behaviorally, in any way, we've got systems in place to support them," McManus said. "That doesn't diminish the fact that some of our kids are having challenges, and that's concerning to me."
Bob used to remind Nicholas all the time that the pandemic would one day go away and life would again be normal.
"It's temporary," he would tell him.
And still, he wishes he had said it a million more times.
That's his message to parents: Tell your kids this is temporary.
Awhile ago, Bob gave his rock-loving son a quartz, its smooth surface soothing to the touch. Bob keeps it in his pocket now, a piece of Nicholas always with him.
"Just hold on kids," Bob said. "Just hold on."
