Juvenile critically injured, 3 others hurt in crash on Bethabara Park

Three adults and a juvenile were injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard, authorities said.
The juvenile, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Winston-Salem police said. Police didn't identify the juvenile.
Officers responded to the scene at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday and found three vehicles with significant damage, police said.
Amani Alexis Lash, 19, of Pine Hall Road in Belews Creek was driving a 2013 Dodge that crashed into the back of a 2014 Chevrolet, police said. Keyondra Me Shet Boston, 26, of Flat Rock Street in Winston-Salem was driving the Chevrolet.
Boston's vehicle was then pushed into the back of a 2017 Nissan, which was driven by Arielle Monique Buford, 29, of Merry Dale Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.
Lash, Boston and Buford were taken to a local medical facilities with minor injuries, police said. The severely injured juvenile was a passenger in Boston's vehicle.
The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the wreck. The 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard remained closed shortly after noon Tuesday.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes by using North Point Boulevard or Shattalon Drive, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
336-727-7299