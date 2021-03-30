Juvenile critically injured, 3 others hurt in crash on Bethabara Park

Three adults and a juvenile were injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard, authorities said.

The juvenile, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Winston-Salem police said. Police didn't identify the juvenile.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday and found three vehicles with significant damage, police said.

Amani Alexis Lash, 19, of Pine Hall Road in Belews Creek was driving a 2013 Dodge that crashed into the back of a 2014 Chevrolet, police said. Keyondra Me Shet Boston, 26, of Flat Rock Street in Winston-Salem was driving the Chevrolet.

Boston's vehicle was then pushed into the back of a 2017 Nissan, which was driven by Arielle Monique Buford, 29, of Merry Dale Drive in Winston-Salem, police said.

Lash, Boston and Buford were taken to a local medical facilities with minor injuries, police said. The severely injured juvenile was a passenger in Boston's vehicle.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the wreck. The 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard remained closed shortly after noon Tuesday.