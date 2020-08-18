Winston-Salem Police said a juvenile is dead following a chase involving a Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy that ended in a crash Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a crash at the 900 block of Patterson Avenue at about 12:25 a.m.
Forsyth deputies were chasing a 2003 Chevrolet south on Patterson Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit a utility pole. According to the sheriff’s office, the car sped up to about 80 miles per hour and, within seconds it went out of control, leading to the collision.
The sheriff’s office said it was working jointly with Winston-Salem police in city limits when deputies noticed a car traveling erratically and without a license plate displayed southbound on Patterson Avenue. A deputy tried to stop the car beginning at the 2200 block of Patterson Avenue, but the driver refused.
One passenger in the car, whose name authorities have not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others were taken to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. They included the driver of the car, also a juvenile; and passengers Desean Stephan Dick, 18, of East 14th Street; and Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 21, of Oak Ridge Court.
Lyles was served warrants for two felonies — obtaining property by false pretenses and breaking and entering and larceny. That included misdemeanor probation violations as well. He was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Charges for the driver are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. A stolen firearm was recovered at the scene, as well.
According to police, Tuesday's collision was the city's 16th traffic-related fatality — up from 11, at this point, in 2019.
According to the sheriff’s office, an administrative internal review will be conducted. An initial review of video footage shows no violations and none of the involved deputies are on leave, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
