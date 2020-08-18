Winston-Salem Police said a juvenile is dead following a sheriff's deputy chase that ended in a crash Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a crash at the 900 block of Patterson Avenue at about 12:25 a.m. Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a 2003 Chevrolet south on Patterson Avenue when the car ran off the road and hit a utility pole.
One passenger in the car, whose name wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. They included the driver of the car, also a juvenile; Desean Stephan Dick, 18, of East 14th Street; and Jaylen Lamont Lyles, 21, of Oak Ridge Court.
According to police, Tuesday's collision was the city's 16th traffic-related fatality — up from 11, at this point, in 2019.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
