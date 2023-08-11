A juvenile died Friday days after an accident involving a dirt bike on Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

Police withheld the juvenile’s identity.

On Sunday, witnesses of the accident told police that the juvenile, who was driving the dirt bike, was traveling east on Silas Creek Parkway without lawful vehicle lighting and in a reckless manner.

Luke Samuel Cartwright, a 24-year old Winston-Salem man, was traveling west on Silas Creek, according to witnesses. Police said he hit the juvenile while making a U-turn at Oak Grove Road as he could not see the dirt bike.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, but died Friday, police said.

This is the 18th motor vehicle death of 2023 compared to 12 during the same time in 2022.

Police are still investigating the accident.