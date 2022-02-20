 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile hit by gunfire into vehicle in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Juvenile hit by gunfire into vehicle in Winston-Salem

  • 0

For a second straight day, gunshots fired at a vehicle late Saturday resulted in injuries to an occupant, this time a juvenile, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Multiple callers reported hearing nearly three-dozen shots in the area of the 2400 block of Dunbar Street, just west of New Walkertown Road, at around 11:18 p.m., police said.

Responding officers found a juvenile with a single gunshot wound to the hand. The victim, whose age was not provided by police, was transported to a local hospital. 

An initial investigation found that the victim was one of five juveniles in the vehicle who were returning home for the evening when they were confronted by “several subjects armed with guns, who, for unknown reasons at this time, began to shoot” at them, the police department said.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police added.

That incident follows another shooting Friday afternoon that injured the occupant of a vehicle and a bystander in the 3600 block of South Main Street.

Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 2:34 p.m. after they received multiple reports of gunfire in the vicinity.

Investigators determined that two vehicles were speeding in the area while at least one person was shooting from one of them, police said.

At the scene, officers found one vehicle hit by gunfire, police said.

Officers then found that vehicle’s occupant, Raul Bernal Colon, 23, who had multiple gunshots to his upper back, police said.

Harrison Bradberry, a bystander, was shot in the face multiple times, police said.

Colon and Bradberry were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and are expected to recover, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect vehicle was a red Nissan Juke, which left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows anyone to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.
Crime

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert