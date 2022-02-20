Juvenile hit by gunfire into vehicle in Winston-Salem

For a second straight day, gunshots fired at a vehicle late Saturday resulted in injuries to an occupant, this time a juvenile, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Multiple callers reported hearing nearly three-dozen shots in the area of the 2400 block of Dunbar Street, just west of New Walkertown Road, at around 11:18 p.m., police said.

Responding officers found a juvenile with a single gunshot wound to the hand. The victim, whose age was not provided by police, was transported to a local hospital.

An initial investigation found that the victim was one of five juveniles in the vehicle who were returning home for the evening when they were confronted by “several subjects armed with guns, who, for unknown reasons at this time, began to shoot” at them, the police department said.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police added.

That incident follows another shooting Friday afternoon that injured the occupant of a vehicle and a bystander in the 3600 block of South Main Street.