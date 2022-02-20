Juvenile hit by gunfire into vehicle in Winston-Salem

For a second straight day, gunshots fired at a vehicle late Saturday resulted in injuries to an occupant, this time a juvenile, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Multiple callers reported hearing nearly three-dozen shots in the area of the 2400 block of Dunbar Street, just west of New Walkertown Road, at around 11:18 p.m., police said.
Responding officers found a juvenile with a single gunshot wound to the hand. The victim, whose age was not provided by police, was transported to a local hospital.
An initial investigation found that the victim was one of five juveniles in the vehicle who were returning home for the evening when they were confronted by “several subjects armed with guns, who, for unknown reasons at this time, began to shoot” at them, the police department said.
The shooting does not appear to be random, police added.
That incident follows another shooting Friday afternoon that injured the occupant of a vehicle and a bystander in the 3600 block of South Main Street.
Winston-Salem police were dispatched at 2:34 p.m. after they received multiple reports of gunfire in the vicinity.
Investigators determined that two vehicles were speeding in the area while at least one person was shooting from one of them, police said.
At the scene, officers found one vehicle hit by gunfire, police said.
Officers then found that vehicle’s occupant, Raul Bernal Colon, 23, who had multiple gunshots to his upper back, police said.
Harrison Bradberry, a bystander, was shot in the face multiple times, police said.
Colon and Bradberry were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and are expected to recover, police said.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect vehicle was a red Nissan Juke, which left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows anyone to text tips, photos and videos to the police.