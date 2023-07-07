A juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at 12:44 a.m. Friday at a local hospital, authorities said.

The juvenile was in critical condition Friday evening at the hospital, Winston-Salem police said. Police didn’t identify the juvenile or the location of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.