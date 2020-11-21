Juvenile injured in shooting at Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem police say

A juvenile was shot and wounded Saturday following a fight at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened at 4:25 p.m. when two groups of teenagers were fighting in the parking lot in front of H&M and Forever 21, police Lt. Jeff Azar said.

During the fight, one of the juveniles pulled out a gun and fired one shot, Azar said.

A juvenile victim sustained a graze wound to the left side of the face, police said. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, Azar said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

After the shooting, the teenagers ran across Hanes Mall Boulevard to the parking lot of the Kickback Jack’s restaurant, Azar said.

Officers then detained several juveniles, but no arrests had been made Saturday night, Azar said.

Numerous police cars were parked at several entrances at the mall and in the parking lot late on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.