Juvenile is in critical condition after a medical crisis at a Lewisville pool

A young girl was in critical condition Friday after she nearly drowned in an swimming pool two days earlier at a Lewisville apartment complex, according to a television news report.

A witness, Chasity Riley, 29, told WGHP/FOX8 that she and others performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the girl until first responders arrived at the swimming pool at Brookway West Apartments at 1101 Brookway West Drive. The television station is the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

The incident happened shortly before 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were called to assist Lewisville firefighters and Forsyth County emergency-medical technicians, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Howell said the first responders went to a medical crisis at the apartment complex’s pool. Howell declined to identify the victim or reveal the victim's age.

"It just happened really quickly," Riley, who lives at the complex, told the station. "It was not from a lack of supervision. There were a lot of adults there, (and) the parents were paying attention."

There were also several children at the pool, Riley said. The young girl was initially playing near the steps of the pool in the shallow water.