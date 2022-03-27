Juvenile shot and wounded in Winston-Salem

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are investigating the shooting on Saturday morning of a juvenile.
After being dispatched at 11:15 a.m. in response to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Glendare Drive, officers found the juvenile who was wounded in the upper, right arm.
The victim was then transported to the local hospital and was listed in stable condition with injuries that are considered to be non-life threatening.
The preliminary investigation revealed a neighbor, who was mishandling a firearm, accidently discharged the weapon. The projectile left the neighbor’s apartment, entered the victim’s apartment and struck the victim in the arm.
