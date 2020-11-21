Juvenile shot in face at Hanes Mall, police say; mall is still open

Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting at Hanes Mall on Saturday afternoon, WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner, reported.
Two groups of juveniles were gathered in the parking lot of the mall around 4:25 p.m. when a shot was fired.
The victim was hit in the face and has a non-life threatening injury, police say.
The shooting reportedly happened in the H&M and Forever 21 area, but no evidence has been found there at this point
No arrests have been made.
Hanes Mall is still open.
The investigation is ongoing.
