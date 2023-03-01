A juvenile was shot once in the back in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2600 block of North Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said, then apparently drove his car south on Liberty until coming to a stop in the 2100 block of Liberty near the on-ramp to U.S. 52 South.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m., and left its male juvenile victim in critical condition at a local hospital. Lt. J.J. Thompson said the youth was shot in his upper right back. The police department described his condition as life-threatening. His name and age were not released.

Police said they were at first called out on a report of shots fired, and learned on the way that someone had been shot.

Officers first found a black car in the 2100 block of North Liberty with its back window blown out, bullet holes in the car and the juvenile in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper right back. Thompson said the victim was too badly injured to tell officers anything about what had happened.

An ambulance came and took the youth to a local hospital.

Police said they determined that the shooting had taken place in the parking lot of Kristy Food Mart at 2609 N. Liberty St. Searching the parking lot, investigators found two spent handgun shell casings. The convenience store and gas station is opposite the 27th Street intersection on Liberty Street. It also houses Kristy’s Deli & Grill.

Police said they learned from talking to witnesses and looking at camera footage from the police department’s Real Time Crime Center that suspects had fled the store parking lot on foot after the shooting and had run toward the Piedmont Park housing complex several blocks away. Soon afterward, police converged on the housing complex and were seen surrounding one of the buildings.

Police took two juveniles into custody at the apartment complex. The juveniles are being held in custody for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Liberty Street was briefly closed during the initial investigation but quickly reopened.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.