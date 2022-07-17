 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juveniles detained by police for fighting at carnival on Peters Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem police detained three juveniles for fighting at a carnival Saturday evening and have since released them to their parents.

Police officers responded to the incident at 2101 Peters Creek Parkway to assist off-duty officers, who were working at the carnival in the parking lot. About 20 to 30 juveniles had gathered in the parking lot area where several fights took place between the juveniles.

Although officers were able to detain three juveniles, several others fled the area.

Juvenile petitions will be sought for disorderly conduct and affray, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

