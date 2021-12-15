K-12 food assistance extended, but with tighter eligibility standards

North Carolina households with K-12 students who receive food assistance benefits will continue to get them through at least the end of the 2021-22 school year.

However, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that the eligibility requirements have been tightened by the Biden administration.

Under the new federal rules for the student Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program, students will only get assistance on eligible days.

What that means is that since most students are in school and receiving meals in person, many households will not get P-EBT assistance for the rest of the school year, or will receive only a small amount when the student experiences a COVID-19 related absence.

Students are eligible for the program if they are approved for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch program and their attendance record reflects they are not physically present in school because of a COVID-19 related absence, such as being in quarantine.

“A nutritious diet is an essential part of a student’s health, well-being and academic success,” state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.