K-12 food assistance extended, but with tighter eligibility standards

North Carolina households with K-12 students who receive food assistance benefits will continue to get them through at least the end of the 2021-22 school year.
However, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that the eligibility requirements have been tightened by the Biden administration.
Under the new federal rules for the student Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) program, students will only get assistance on eligible days.
What that means is that since most students are in school and receiving meals in person, many households will not get P-EBT assistance for the rest of the school year, or will receive only a small amount when the student experiences a COVID-19 related absence.
Students are eligible for the program if they are approved for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch program and their attendance record reflects they are not physically present in school because of a COVID-19 related absence, such as being in quarantine.
“A nutritious diet is an essential part of a student’s health, well-being and academic success,” state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.
“The P-EBT program helps students and their families who are directly impacted by COVID-19 by providing resources to buy food so they can focus on learning.”
North Carolina plans to start issuing benefits to newly eligible students by the end of January.
DHHS said it is awaiting federal approval to extend the Child Care P-EBT program — previously called Children Under 6. The department cannot issue those benefits until U.S. Agriculture Department is received.
North Carolina was one of the first states to provide P-EBT assistance early in the pandemic. The program has provided more than $1.7 billion of groceries to more than 1.3 million children at risk of hunger due to school closures.
The program provides benefits on a debit-like card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. P-EBT is issued through a partnership between DHHS and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
In October, North Carolina participants in the federal Food and Nutrition Services program received a permanent 25% increase in their benefits. More than 1.6 million North Carolinians benefit from the program.
The increase on the benefits, also known as food stamps, is the result of a congressionally mandated re-evaluation to determine whether it reflects the current cost of a nutritionally adequate diet.
DHHS said it is the largest benefit increase in the program’s history, with the average monthly per-person benefit rising from $121 to $157.
The amount was last revised in 2006.
There was a temporary 15% increase in benefits funded through the federal Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020. That 15% increase expires Sept. 30.
Food and Nutrition Services is a federal food-assistance program that provides low-income families the food they need for a nutritionally adequate diet. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBT cards).
Recipients can find out the amount of their benefits by going to www.ebtedge.com, downloading the ebtEDGE mobile app or calling (888) 622-7328 on the day they normally receive benefits.
