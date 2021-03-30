K&W Cafeteria bankruptcy plan keeps 14 restaurants open — for now

Remaining K& W locations

If a federal Bankruptcy Court judge approves K&W Cafeteria Inc.'s latest reorganization plan, it would emerge with 14 open locations, down from 18 in September.

When K&W celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2012, it had 35 locations.

The locations proposed to remain open are:

Hanes Mall Road in Winston-Salem

Healy Drive in Winston-Salem

Holden Road in Greensboro

Signature Place in Greensboro

Glenway Drive in Statesville

Copperfield Boulevard in Concord

Ramada Road in Burlington

And one restaurant in each of these cities:

Fayetteville

Pineville

Raleigh

Rocky Mount

Greenville

Roanoke, Va.

Wilmington