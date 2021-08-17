Kaleideum gets $1 million gift from Wake Forest Baptist, announces groundbreaking

Kaleideum announced a $1 million gift from Wake Forest Baptist Health on Tuesday, along with plans for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at the site of its future new headquarters on Third Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Kaleideum officials said the $1 million donation would pay for exhibitions and learning spaces on the second flood of the Kaleideum building.

The second floor will house larger indoor exhibitions, including a digital dome theater and planetarium, an exhibition centered around the physics of motion, a feature hall for traveling exhibitions and learning spaces that can be used for multiple purposes including camps, meetings, special events and field trip programming.

Elizabeth Dampier, the executive director of Kaleideum, said the gift from Wake Forest Baptist will help Kaleideum realize the blend of arts and sciences that the museum seeks to promote.

Dampier said STEAM activities — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — that take place on the second floor will foster "a passion for learning" among children. As a result, she said, children will gain skills such as "problem-solving, communication and creativity that help us all be more successful in our future careers and direction."