Kaleideum gets $1 million gift from Wake Forest Baptist, announces groundbreaking

Kaleideum announced a $1 million gift from Wake Forest Baptist Health on Tuesday, along with plans for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning at the site of its future new headquarters on Third Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Kaleideum officials said the $1 million donation would pay for exhibitions and learning spaces on the second flood of the Kaleideum building.
The second floor will house larger indoor exhibitions, including a digital dome theater and planetarium, an exhibition centered around the physics of motion, a feature hall for traveling exhibitions and learning spaces that can be used for multiple purposes including camps, meetings, special events and field trip programming.
Elizabeth Dampier, the executive director of Kaleideum, said the gift from Wake Forest Baptist will help Kaleideum realize the blend of arts and sciences that the museum seeks to promote.
Dampier said STEAM activities — science, technology, engineering, arts and math — that take place on the second floor will foster "a passion for learning" among children. As a result, she said, children will gain skills such as "problem-solving, communication and creativity that help us all be more successful in our future careers and direction."
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag said the Wake Forest Baptist gift continues a tradition of investing in education and health in the community. Freischlag is the chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist, the dean of the Wake Forest School of Medicine and the chief academic officer of Atrium Health Enterprise.
"The museum's core educational space will be a place for children in our community to explore, immerse themselves in science and think big, just like our own researchers, scientists and clinicians at Wake Forest Baptist," Freischlag said.
The groundbreaking will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Third and Liberty streets.
"Construction will be starting now," Dampier said. "We are so excited. We have been working on this since 2016. To see it actually coming to fruition is very exciting for us."
This summer has seen three major donations to the museum, including $2.25 million from the L. David Mounts Foundation, $2 million from Novant Health and now the $1 million gift from Wake Forest Baptist.
Dampier said the latest donation brings private fundraising to a little over $9 million, with Kaleideum hoping to raise $11 million total.
While Kaleideum raises money for exhibits, Forsyth County is paying for the construction of the physical space. That cost is estimated at around $27 million.
Plans call for the new Kaleideum to be finished by the fall of 2023.
