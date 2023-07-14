A clinic that provides services for children with learning disabilities is moving into the former Children’s Museum building at the corner of S. Liberty Street and Brookstown Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem, following the purchase of the building from Kaleideum.

Compleat Kidz, a pediatric clinic that now has 14 locations around Piedmont North Carolina, offers behavioral, occupational, speech and physical therapy, according to Bob Fremgen, the vice president of marketing for the company. A large portion of its services are provided to children on the autism spectrum, he said.

Fremgen said Compleat Kidz will be offering its services in its new Winston-Salem location as soon as Monday. Fewer than a dozen staff will be at the site at first, but since the clinic works one-on-one with children, as many as 100 to 125 staffers may be eventually be employed there as new children begin receiving services.

Kaleideum is in the process of building a new center in downtown Winston-Salem and is now operating only in its site on Hanes Mill Road in northern Winston-Salem. Kaleideum was formed by the merger of the Children’s Museum and SciWorks, which operated its museum on Hanes Mill Road.

Fremgen said that because Compleat Kidz works with children, the former Children’s Museum is a great site because “there are very few things we have to change in there.”

“Winston-Salem people have been reaching out, saying please come there,” Fremgen said. “We could not get a more perfect place to move into. A lot of the physical setup won’t change.”

A corporate entity affiliated with Compleat Kidz, called Kare Partners Piedmont LLC, bought the former Children’s Museum building on July 10 for $2.95 million.

Elizabeth Dampier, the executive director of Kaleideum, said the sale may allow the museum to finance a bridge loan to finish up the building under construction downtown, while the nonprofit waits for outstanding pledge donations to come in. Longer term, she said, Kaleideum hopes to establish an endowment fund.

After the 2016 merger of the Children’s Museum and SciWorks, Kaleideum operated at both sites of the merger entities. Kaleideum began pursuing a new site in downtown Winston-Salem that is under construction overlooking Merschel Park downtown.

Dampier said Kaleideum moved out of the old Children’s Museum building in April, in preparation for the sale. She said construction on the new building is going well. By this fall, she said, Kaleideum should be ready to begin installing exhibits in the new building. The last event at Kaleideum North — the former SciWorks building — will take place on Dec. 31, New Year’s eve.

After a “soft” opening at the turn of the year, a grand opening is planned for the middle of February.