Kaleideum stands to get $2.25 million donation. Inmar chief challenges community to raise $500,000 more.

Inmar Intelligence chief executive David Mounts has made a $2.25 million gift to the Kaleideum museum through his L. David Mounts Foundation, the museum announced.
Elizabeth Dampier, the executive director of the Kaleideum, said that $1.75 million of the Mounts gift is being given outright, but that the remaining $500,000 is a challenge grant: The museum gets the $500,000 from Mounts if Kaleideum can raise another $500,000 from the community.
The county is getting ready to build a permanent home for Kaleideum on the site of the former sheriff’s office building south of Merschel Park in downtown Winston-Salem. Kaleideum is responsible for raising money to pay for the interior displays and exhibits, and that’s where the Mounts gift comes in.
The Mounts gift will name the L. David Mounts Agile City Room and house the Mounts Robotic Center, as well as funding and creating an endowment for Prism, the museum’s engineering and innovation initiative.
Kaleideum officials said the Mounts Robotic Center will provide high school students with an area where they can build robots and drones and learn about integrated technology. The area is now housed in the traveling exhibits hall at Kaleideum North.
Once the new Kaleideum is built, the Agile City and robotics facilities will move to the new permanent location. The Prism initiative will also be based from Kaleideum North until the move to the downtown site is made.
Kaleideum said that Mounts wants to promote student involvement in learning science technology, engineering, arts and math, which together go by the STEAM acronym.
“The success of today’s children, regardless of what they choose to do in life, will be influenced greatly by their proficiency and comfort in STEAM areas,” Mounts said in a statement accompanying news of the gift. “We know this is true for future engineers and data scientists, but we also know that no area of life or field of work will be untouched by these areas.”
Mounts went on to say that his foundation’s gift to Kaleideum will enable children to get early exposure to STEAM education.
In addition to the endowment from the Mounts foundation, Inmar Intelligence is planning to loan engineering executives at no cost to Kaleideum to help with creating relevant programs. Prism core activities will include special events, summer camps, workshops, field trips and robotics programs, all centered on STEAM learning.
Dampier said many of the programs will be free or provide scholarships, making it possible for traditionally underserved populations, including girls, Black and Hispanic students and students from low-incomer households to take part.
Kaleideum officials said jobs in technology, medicine and other fields that rely heavily on STEAM knowledge are predicted to grow faster than other jobs in the coming decade, but that the skills encouraged in STEAM education, such as creative problem-solving, collaboration and critical thinking, are helpful in many aspects of life.
The Mounts Robotic Center is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation that provides equipment and support for students interested in robotics.
Kaleideum was formed in 2016 from the merger of the Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks. The merger was followed with plans for a new location in downtown Winston-Salem overlooking Merschel Park.
In late June, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the construction of the Kaleideum building at a cost of $27.2 million. Under the county’s deal with Kaleideum, the county is building the structure, while the museum is responsible for raising money for exhibits through its capital campaign.
Schedules call for completion of the new Kaleideum building in the fall of 2023.
