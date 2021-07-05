Kaleideum stands to get $2.25 million donation. Inmar chief challenges community to raise $500,000 more.

Kaleideum said that Mounts wants to promote student involvement in learning science technology, engineering, arts and math, which together go by the STEAM acronym.

“The success of today’s children, regardless of what they choose to do in life, will be influenced greatly by their proficiency and comfort in STEAM areas,” Mounts said in a statement accompanying news of the gift. “We know this is true for future engineers and data scientists, but we also know that no area of life or field of work will be untouched by these areas.”

Mounts went on to say that his foundation’s gift to Kaleideum will enable children to get early exposure to STEAM education.

In addition to the endowment from the Mounts foundation, Inmar Intelligence is planning to loan engineering executives at no cost to Kaleideum to help with creating relevant programs. Prism core activities will include special events, summer camps, workshops, field trips and robotics programs, all centered on STEAM learning.

Dampier said many of the programs will be free or provide scholarships, making it possible for traditionally underserved populations, including girls, Black and Hispanic students and students from low-incomer households to take part.